BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is helping the Blount County Sheriff’s Office track down a fugitive.

Caden Blake Breeden is featured in this week’s “Fugitive Friday.” He’s wanted on a number of charges, including delivery of methamphetamine.

If you’ve seen him, or know anything that could help investigators to locate him, you’re asked to call 865-273-5200.