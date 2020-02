KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Athletics announce that Vols football season-tickets are now up for grabs for the 2020 season.

full steam ahead 😤@Vol_Football season-tickets are now available for the 2020 season!#PoweredByTheT — Tennessee Athletics (@Vol_Sports) February 18, 2020

The link to purchase and view season-tickets options for the 2020 season is right here.