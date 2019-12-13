Fundraiser helps feed local families in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Empty Pantry Fund is celebrating success while offering you more ways to help bring holiday cheer to local families in need.

Volunteers in Blount County spending hours Thursday night packing nearly 1,500 baskets of food.

Each of those baskets will go to help feed an entire family over the holidays.

It’s all part of the nonprofit’s 12 Days of Giving.

Donations to the fundraiser go towards a specific goal each day; Friday you can sponsor a bag of apples and orange, Saturday is ham, and so on.

Organizers hope to raise $12,000 by Christmas Eve.

If you would like to donate, you can visit https://www.emptypantryfund.com/?fbclid=IwAR2Ih0W2ijBO6GanhPhJxD2RmYbV1gyyCHshd2mSY-iMFDjeWHsBA1yniiE .