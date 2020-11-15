Funeral arrangements announced for popular Knoxville radio DJ

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Funeral arrangements have been made for William Winningham, known by many in the Knoxville area as “Billy Kidd.”

William Winningham died on Wednesday, and made a name for himself on the airwaves working at 103.5 WIMZ.

He was one of the longest running DJs at the station, and was inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame in 2018.

There will be a graveside service on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 11 am at the Good Hope Annex Cemetery.

The family says friends are welcomed to attend, but ask for everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Memorial donations can be made to secondharvestetn.org, Smokymountainservicedogs.org or Shilohriders.com

You can read the full obituary HERE.