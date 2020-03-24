Closings
There are currently 48 active closings. Click for more details.

Funerals affected by coronavirus crisis

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Funeral homes and the people they serve are having to deal with the state order banning gatherings of 10 or more people.

The family of Betty Cate received word Monday afternoon that she had passed following a lengthy illness.

Cate had four children, many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, plus a lot of friends from her church.

While the funeral industry is considered an essential business, the Cate family has decided against a service at the funeral home and the number of people allowed to attend her graveside service will be very limited.

Betty Cate was 90 years old. Her son, Steven Cate said she lived a full life, although for the last eight years she suffered from Alzheimer’s.

Many of their extended family were hoping to attend the graveside service two days from now at Highland Memorial Cemetery, but Gov. Lee’s Executive Order 17 about social gatherings changed funeral plans.

The order was issued a day before Cate died. It will limit the number of people who can gather graveside on Thursday.

Steve believes a graveside service is a family gathering, not a social one. He’d like to have his mother’s caregivers attend, even members from her church, but that won’t happen.

Click Funeral Home will be directing the graveside service for the Cate family.

Larry Click says funeral directors are caught in the middle. He says funeral homes serve grieving families in many ways.

However, at the same time, mortuaries and cemeteries are regulated by the state.

Steve Crate says he will try to limit those who attend his mother’s graveside service.

Governor Lee’s Executive Order 17 was issued for all businesses across the state to limit possible exposure to the coronavirus.

According to a directive sent to funeral homes, the order considers social gatherings to include funeral visitations, memorials, and graveside services.

Presently, the order that limits social gathering to under 10 people is in effect until April 6, that’s 13 days from now.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Congress struggles to finish economic aid package

Thumbnail for the video titled "Congress struggles to finish economic aid package"

Shopping malls closed across US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shopping malls closed across US"

FBI warns of COVID-19 scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "FBI warns of COVID-19 scams"

Governor issues executive order 18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor issues executive order 18"

ETHRA continues senior transportation services during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "ETHRA continues senior transportation services during pandemic"

KCHD: We're seeing community transmission; "Safer At Home" order issued

Thumbnail for the video titled "KCHD: We're seeing community transmission; "Safer At Home" order issued"

Blount Memorial Hospital employee tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blount Memorial Hospital employee tests positive for COVID-19"

Tracking Coronavirus: 615 confirmed cases with 12 in Knox Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: 615 confirmed cases with 12 in Knox Co."

AMR and Rural Metro Fire taking precautions

Thumbnail for the video titled "AMR and Rural Metro Fire taking precautions"

Gov. Bill Lee's update on COVID-19 in Tennessee

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Bill Lee's update on COVID-19 in Tennessee"

Copper Cellar Marketplace open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Copper Cellar Marketplace open"

City of Pigeon Forge issues 'stay at home advisory'

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Pigeon Forge issues 'stay at home advisory'"

VA clinic patient tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "VA clinic patient tests positive for COVID-19"

Knox County closes all nonessential business with 'safer at home order'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County closes all nonessential business with 'safer at home order'"

CDC recommendations on preventing the spread of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "CDC recommendations on preventing the spread of coronavirus"

GSMNP adapts to latest health guidance

Thumbnail for the video titled "GSMNP adapts to latest health guidance"

USA Track joins USA Swimming in urging Olympics be postponed

Thumbnail for the video titled "USA Track joins USA Swimming in urging Olympics be postponed"

Coronavirus tips from the CDC and state and local COVID-19 hotlines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus tips from the CDC and state and local COVID-19 hotlines"

Officials warn of blood shortages amid outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials warn of blood shortages amid outbreak"

Trump: Economic rescue negotiators 'getting close'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: Economic rescue negotiators 'getting close'"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter