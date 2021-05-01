Gallery: Protests continue after DA’s decision to not charge officers in fatal shooting at Austin-East

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Friday, two and half weeks after Anthony Thompson Jr. was shot and killed inside of Austin-East Magnet High School, dozens of people came together and marched.

This group was expressing disappointment in District Attorney Charme Allen’s decision earlier in April not to announce charges against the four Knoxville Police officers involved in the deadly shooting.

The group began at the parking lot at the Civic Coliseum, went to Gay Street, and crossed over the Gay Street Bridge before heading into the Island Home neighborhood.

Earlier in the week, Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas said the investigation into the death of Anthony Thompson Jr. was ongoing.

At last update the TBI’s investigation is still open.