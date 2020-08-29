TENNESSEE (WATE) — Week two of Friday Frenzy has come to an end, but before we get prepared for week three, enjoy some photos from across East Tennessee high school football games.
Latest Stories
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 77 new cases, 108 new recoveries & no new deaths
- Shock, grief, and gratitude after death of Chadwick Boseman
- Tennessee statewide Friday night high school football scores
- Gallery: Week 2 of Friday Frenzy
- Watch Live: Wreath laying ceremony to commemorate Hurricane Katrina