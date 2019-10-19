Garbage truck tipped over on eastbound I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Knoxville officers are on scene of an accident on East I-40 just before the Hall Of Fame Drive exit.

Officers say a garbage truck traveling East on I-40 overturned and is blocking the two right lanes.

Motorists should expect delays the two right lanes are expected to re-open around 10 am.

UPDATE: 10:24 AM

Officers are saying the driver of the garbage truck was not injured. Due to the size of the truck the two right lanes will remain close longer than previously expected.

First responders are now saying the lanes will be open at 11 a.m.