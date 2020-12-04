Gatlinburg cancels Christmas parade due to weather

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Tonight’s Gatlinburg Christmas parade is canceled.

“Unfortunately, the persistent rain and falling temperatures have created adverse weather conditions,” the city said in a press release. “We feel it is in the best interest of our parade participants and visitors to cancel the parade.”

It would have been the 45th Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade.

“We have done everything possible to create a fun and safe event for the visitors who chose to join us this weekend for the parade,” the city said. “We want to thank all the volunteers who have given their time to participate in the event despite the cold and rainy weather.”

The city says they hope that parade fans will return next year and help continue the tradition.