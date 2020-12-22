Gatlinburg cancels New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Gatlinburg has canceled this year’s New Year’s Even fireworks celebration.
City officials say this is to comply with Governor Bill Lee’s appeal to Tennesseans to remain vigilant over the holiday season and avoid large public gatherings as the spread of COVID-19 continues.
“Instead, we urge our residents and guests to ring in the new year with family and take advantage of the many opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors while in Gatlinburg. We look forward to continuing our many treasured traditions, like the annual New Year’s celebration, when it is safer to do so.”Gatlinburg
