GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Event planners for Gatlinburg’s Festival of Lights Christmas Parade are looking for volunteers.

Teams of eight to 10 volunteers are needed to act as balloon handlers and pull large balloons through the parade route.

Anyone interested in participating can fill out a volunteer form at Gatlinburg.com. The parade is Friday, December 4, at 7:30 p.m.