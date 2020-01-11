Gatlinburg Police advising of several road closures in the smokies

Breaking News
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Gatlinburg Police Department advising people of some road closures in the Smokies.

GSMNP has announced these road closures:

  • Dudley Creek Bypass, Ridge Road, and Baskins Creek Bypass are currently shut down in all directions due to downed trees and power lines.
  • Little River Rd. from Sugarland Visitor Center to the Townsend Wye is closed due to high winds and fallen trees.
  • Cherokee Orchard Rd. is closed at the boundary due to weather and fallen trees.
  • U.S. Highway 441 – Newfound Gap Rd. from Gatlinburg, to Cherokee N.C. is temporarily closed due to high wind warning.

