Gatlinburg Police advising of several road closures in the smokies

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Gatlinburg Police Department advising people of some road closures in the Smokies.
GSMNP has announced these road closures:
- Dudley Creek Bypass, Ridge Road, and Baskins Creek Bypass are currently shut down in all directions due to downed trees and power lines.
- Little River Rd. from Sugarland Visitor Center to the Townsend Wye is closed due to high winds and fallen trees.
- Cherokee Orchard Rd. is closed at the boundary due to weather and fallen trees.
- U.S. Highway 441 – Newfound Gap Rd. from Gatlinburg, to Cherokee N.C. is temporarily closed due to high wind warning.