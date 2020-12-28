Gatlinburg police investigating reports of a suspicious package

Screenshot from a livestream from the Gatlinburg Space Needle shows the road below blocked off by police on Dec. 28, 2020

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — A business is being evacuated while police investigate a report of a suspicious package.

A 300-foot area surrounding 745 East Parkway has been evacuated as a precaution, according to a press release by the city of Gatlinburg.

Police are stationed at the corner of River Road and Maples Lane. The Sevier County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad is en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.