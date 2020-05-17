Gatlinburg’s Skybridge aims to reopen by May 22

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Gatlinburg’s Skybridge celebrates its first birthday today, Sunday morning, WATE learned more about the attractions reopening plans.

Friday, the Skylift Park announced they planned their reopening for May 29, their marketing director now saying they’re aiming to reopen May 22.

The park says they’re limiting the number of guests, cleaning surfaces periodically including ski lift chairs, and employees will be wearing face coverings.

If you plan to head out there, you’re asked to maintain your distance, limit your visit to one hour and wear a face covering.

For more information you can go to their website, https://www.gatlinburgskylift.com/health-and-safety.

