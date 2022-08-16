CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The body of a 57-year-old Georgia man was recovered from 36 feet of water on Parksville Lake in Polk County on Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

An unoccupied older model ski boat going in circles on Parksville Lake first alerted other boaters near the East Parksville boat ramp and they were able to board the boat and take it back to shore. Soon after around 3 p.m., several emergency agencies responded to the scene, including the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department Under Water Recovery Team, which began a search.

TWRA said its officers utilized a Remote Operated Vehicle to aid in the search. Around 8:20 p.m., the body of 57-year-old Billy Calhoun from Dalton, Ga. was recovered from 36 feet of water by the HCSD Under Water Rescue Team.

Calhoun’s body was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center and officers confirmed Calhoun had gone boating by himself. TWRA says Calhoun was not wearing a kill switch or a life jacket.

His death marks the 24th boating fatality in Tennessee this year.

TWRA officers along with several organizations responded to the scene including the Polk County Fire and Rescue, Bradley County Fire and Rescue, Hiwassee Dam Fire Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, Under Water Recovery Team.

According to the Cherokee National Forest Ocoee Ranger District in Polk County, the East Parksville Boat Launch provides access to the northeastern portion of Parksville Lake. It is a longer ramp, suitable for larger craft.