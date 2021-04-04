Georgia teacher helping diehard UT fan get memorabilia from football program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — “You can even ask him how to spell Tennessee and he can spell it without hesitation.”



University of Tennessee football fans span across the country, but they may not be as diehard as Wyatt.



Dana Hall is a first-grade teacher in north Georgia, and recently typed a Facebook post to the University of Tennessee football page about Wyatt.

“His name is Wyatt and he is OBSESSED with the University of Tennessee. It has been ongoing this entire school year. He loves UT so much!!!! He loves to wear his favorite Tennessee hoodie and he will even debate with our school PE coach (who is a die hard GA fan) over who has the best football team. Lol!!,” read a portion of the post made by Hall.

Hall said her class has been working on a book titled “When We Group Up,” and Wyatt wrote about being a Tennessee football player because he “wants to wear the orange and white uniform.”

On Friday, April 2, Hall said Wyatt’s mother wanted to help spread awareness for autism, so she brought in cupcakes and a goody bag for each child in Hall’s class.

As a thank you, Hall presented Wyatt with a UT poster to hang in his room.

“Well when I gave him the poster, his reaction was EPIC!!! He was SO EXCITED!!!! In fact, I’ve never seen him more excited this school year!!!!!!!,” the Facebook post stated.

Because of the excitement, Hall is hoping a football player may be able to sign a letter or autographed picture for Wyatt.

“You see, his mom said his grandmother was a die hard Tennessee fan and St. Louis Cardinals fan. She passed away three years ago. Wyatt was her only grandchild and they spent time together every day so the love for Tennessee was ingrained in him from a very early age. However, it’s like it just clicked this year and his Tennessee obsession is now extreme,” Hall said.

Hall said the school is in session until May.