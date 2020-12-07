Gibbs Elementary, Halls Middle move to online learning due to teacher & school staff attendance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Monday afternoon, Knox County Schools announced Gibbs Elementary and Halls Middle Schools will move to online learning starting Tuesday due to “the metric of teacher and school staff attendance.”

This move will last for nine total school days and students are expected to return to in-person learning by Tuesday, January 5.

