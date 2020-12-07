Girl Scout Cookie season to start early

(WATE) — The Girl Scouts are getting a head start on cookie sales this year.

In just seven days, you’ll be able to buy your favorite flavors online, and it’s all going back to local scout troops.

What’s available you may ask:

The classics: Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Samoas, etc.

There’s even a new cookie: the Toast-Yay.

It’s a French toast inspired cookie, dipped in icing, and shaped like toast.

Get ready to stock up! Sales go until the end of March, and again, you can start ordering them online starting next Monday.