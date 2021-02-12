Gourmet Cookie owner sharing the love with health care workers by donating treats for each dozen cookies sold

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here’s your chance to help a local business and thank a healthcare hero.

Valentine’s Day is almost here, but one cookie company is sharing the cookie love all month long.

They are delightful, delectable, edible works of art.

“I would describe them as delicious pieces of cookie love,” The Gourmet Cookie Knoxville owner Ashley Martinez said.

Ashley turned her love of creating the beautiful cookies into a business four years ago.

Now, she’s giving back that cookie love.

Throughout the month of February, when you buy a dozen cookies at www.thegourmetcookietn.com, Ashley will send a dozen of the fancy treats to hardworking heroes at area hospitals.

“We’ve been lining them up,” Ashley said. “We have UT Medical Center, Parkwest Hospital, also we’re trying to get East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.”

Thanks, Ashley, for creating these scrumptious cookies for all to enjoy.

“I just thought what can we do to put a sweet smile on their faces,” she said.

There is also a “thank you” dinner giveaway for one local area healthcare worker. Check the “Thank a Health Care Worker” section on The Gourmet Cookie Knoxville website to nominate a health care hero in your life.