Gov. Bill Lee issues Executive Order No. 70 to restrict spectators at sporting events

TENNESSEE (WATE) — On Monday, Governor Bill Lee issued Executive Order No. 70, which adds additional restrictions on who may attend sporting events in the state.
The executive order is set to take effect immediately and will remain in effect through January 19.
TSSAA says that large scale attendance by spectators and students must be “curtailed.”
That means bands, cheerleaders, and dance teams will not attend games while this executive order is in place.
Below is a list of those allowed to attend practices or games:
- Student-athletes on the team;
- Players’ parents or guardians and immediate household members;
- First Responders;
- Coaching and team personnel;
- School, game, and facility administrators;
- Athletics officials; and
- Media and athletic scouting personnel attending the event in their professional capacity.
Social distancing with those from different households will be required.
However, while this executive order does not mandate the use of masks, the TSSAA’s requirement for use of masks does remain.
TSSAA says that these are minimum restrictions. Additional limitations on attendance as well as other restrictions depend on particular schools, facilities, and/or community circumstances.
“The Governor’s office conferred with TSSAA about these restrictions. TSSAA concurs with Governor’s office that these restrictions represent the best means for us to continue providing interscholastic athletic participation opportunities to our student-athletes while also doing our part to curb the spread of the virus. We remain hopeful that we will soon begin to see a decline in the instances of infection and that our schools will soon be able to return to more normal operation of their athletic competition.”TSSAA
LATEST STORIES
- VP-elect Harris, Ivanka Trump campaign in Georgia senate runoffs
- Just in time for Christmas, Congress passes $900B COVID relief bill
- ‘Operation Stolen Promise’ targets counterfeit vaccines
- Gov. Bill Lee issues Executive Order No. 70 to restrict spectators at sporting events
- Scientists urge concern, not alarm over new virus strains