Gov. Bill Lee issues Executive Order No. 70 to restrict spectators at sporting events

TENNESSEE (WATE) — On Monday, Governor Bill Lee issued Executive Order No. 70, which adds additional restrictions on who may attend sporting events in the state.

The executive order is set to take effect immediately and will remain in effect through January 19.

TSSAA says that large scale attendance by spectators and students must be “curtailed.”

That means bands, cheerleaders, and dance teams will not attend games while this executive order is in place.

Below is a list of those allowed to attend practices or games:

Student-athletes on the team;

Players’ parents or guardians and immediate household members;

First Responders;

Coaching and team personnel;

School, game, and facility administrators;

Athletics officials; and

Media and athletic scouting personnel attending the event in their professional capacity.

Social distancing with those from different households will be required.

However, while this executive order does not mandate the use of masks, the TSSAA’s requirement for use of masks does remain.

TSSAA says that these are minimum restrictions. Additional limitations on attendance as well as other restrictions depend on particular schools, facilities, and/or community circumstances.