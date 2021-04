TENNESSEE (WATE) — General turkey hunting season is underway in Tennessee.

The season officially opened on Saturday, April 3, and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee shared his experience for the day on Twitter with a video.

Beautiful opening day of turkey season in Tennessee. Best of luck to my fellow hunters across the state. Stay safe and have fun this season! @tnwildlife pic.twitter.com/QeouDYMaYk — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) April 3, 2021

Gov. Lee also shared a photo of him and his son, Caleb, while they were hunting.

You can learn more about Tennessee’s spring turkey hunting season by clicking HERE.