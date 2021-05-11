Gov. Lee announces $300 unemployment benefit to end July 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Governor Bill Lee adds Tennessee to a growing list of states who are opting out of the $300 unemployment benefit, along with other federal pandemic unemployment programs. Tennessee will end the programs July 3.

The following federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs will end July 3:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) , which provides for an additional $300 weekly payment to recipients of unemployment compensation

, which provides for an additional $300 weekly payment to recipients of unemployment compensation Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) , which provides benefits for those who would not usually qualify, such as the self-employed, gig workers and part-time workers

, which provides benefits for those who would not usually qualify, such as the self-employed, gig workers and part-time workers Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) , which provides for an extension of benefits once regular benefits have been exhausted

, which provides for an extension of benefits once regular benefits have been exhausted Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), which provides an additional $100 benefit to certain people with mixed earnings

“We will no longer participate in federal pandemic unemployment programs because Tennesseans have access to more than 250,000 jobs in our state,” said Gov. Lee. “Families, businesses and our economy thrive when we focus on meaningful employment and move on from short-term, federal fixes.”