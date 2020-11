Gov. Lee Announces Reemployment Act to Support Tennessee National Guard

FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks with reporters in Nashville, Tenn. A federal appeals court ruled Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, that Tennessee can begin outlawing abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome, as well prohibit the procedure if it is based on the race or gender of the fetus. Earlier this year, Lee enacted the so-called “reason bans” as part of a sweeping anti-abortion measure that he signed earlier this year. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee today announced the first bill of his administration’s legislative package for the 2021 General Assembly.

The Reemployment Act from the Department of the Military will provide reemployment protections to Tennessee National Guard service members who are called to state active duty.

“Over the coming weeks, we will be offering a preview of policy proposals that will streamline Tennessee government and ensure that we are good stewards of taxpayers’ dollars,” said Gov. Lee. “Our National Guard servicemen and women have been front and center in our COVID-19 response and this bill will support their efforts and help ensure the very best continue to serve in the Tennessee National Guard.”

The Reemployment Act will: