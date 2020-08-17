Gov. Lee asks TDOE to withdraw child well-being check initiative

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Education is back to the drawing board for a $1 million initiative created to help ensure the needs of children are being met while learning remotely.

The initiative was released Aug. 11, but on Friday, TDOE Commissioner Penny Schwinn sent a letter to lawmakers stating Gov. Bill Lee asked the department to remove the guidance on the plans for the child well-being checks.

“Although well-intentioned, we have missed the mark on communication and providing clarity around our role in supporting at-risk students during an unprecedented time. Governor Lee has asked our department to remove this guidance document and go back to the drawing board so we get this right,” the letter stated.

According to the press release about the initial program, the Child Wellbeing Task Force would coordinate efforts with a district designee and regional staff hired for the well-being checks to participate in “monthly child wellbeing calls and report on the completion of child wellbeing checks for students zoned within the local community.”

Schwinn’s letter mentioned lawmakers were contacted by concerned constituents and local educators about the toolkit TDOE provided ti implement the child well-being check initiative.

“I want to assure you that we recognize the concerns that you and your constituents share, and we realize why those concerns exist. Our goal is to provide districts with the tools needed to safely open schools, and we do not want to distract from that with any sense that we are straying from our mission to first and foremost, educate students. I also acknowledge the vast difference between

providing support for vulnerable students as opposed to any potential overreach into what parents determine is best for their children,” Schwinn wrote in the letter.

Schwinn also stated in the letter that historically, teachers, staff and other organizations working closely with students were able to report if a child needed additional support or were struggling because those students were in the classrooms every day.

“There are students in our state that are homeless, without parental engagement or may be living in abusive situations, and the Governor would like us to provide some information or resources to

school districts to aid in their outreach specifically for these students only,” Schwinn wrote.

According to the letter, the program will continue, but the Task Force and TDOE will ‘craft an improved toolkit’ so resources can be provided when the need arises.

