Gov. Lee extends small business relief application deadline

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The deadline has now been extended for small business relief in Tennessee.

So, entrepreneurs out there, you now have until September 30 to apply for grant money, if you’re impacted by the pandemic.

This is a five-day extension to the original deadline (which was set for September 25).

An estimated 15,000 businesses may still be eligible for about $120M.

