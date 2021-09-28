Gov. Lee, Ford officials in Memphis announce major new electric vehicle plant in West Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and other elected officials will join executives from Ford Motor Company to officially announce the company’s new electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plant at the Memphis Regional Megasite.

Ford will invest $5.6 billion in the Haywood County site in rural West Tennessee to build a 3,600-acre campus called Blue Oval City. The manufacturing plant is expected to directly create 5,800 jobs, with thousands more expected, according to state officials.

The state is chipping in incentives totaling more than $500 million for successful completion of the project.

The Greater Memphis Chamber called the project “the largest single investment in Tennessee’s history.”

Production of next generation all-electric F-Series trucks and battery components is expected to begin at the site in 2025.

In addition to the Tennessee facility, Ford also announced a related battery production plant in central Kentucky, near Glendale. That project is expected to employ about 5,000. The batteries will power a new lineup of Ford and Lincoln EVs.

Jim Farley, president and CEO of Ford Motor Company, said the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning is already sold out. He said the project will jump-start a new industry producing EV batteries for zero-emissions vehicle.

“We’re going to bring great jobs, yes, but we’re also going to be active citizens in the community,” he said.

State and regional officials released news of the deal Monday.