Gov. Lee grants temporary reprieve for death row inmate Pervis Payne

FILE – This file photo provided by Tennessee Department of Correction shows Pervis Payne. Shelby County Judge Paula Skahan ruled Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in favor of attorneys for Payne, who had filed a petition in July requesting DNA testing in the long-running case. Payne, is scheduled to be executed on Dec. 3 in Nashville. (Tennessee Department of Correction via AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Friday afternoon, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee granted a temporary reprieve from execution for death row inmate Pervis Payne.

The reprieve from execution is until April 9, 2021 and stems from challenges and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Payne is listed on Tennessee’s Department of Correction death row registry for first-degree murder committed in 1987; he was convicted in 1988 by a Shelby County jury of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder and a related charge.

Payne’s death sentence had been set to be carried out on December 3, 2020.

