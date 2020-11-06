Gov. Lee grants temporary reprieve for death row inmate Pervis Payne

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Friday afternoon, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee granted a temporary reprieve from execution for death row inmate Pervis Payne.
The reprieve from execution is until April 9, 2021 and stems from challenges and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Payne is listed on Tennessee’s Department of Correction death row registry for first-degree murder committed in 1987; he was convicted in 1988 by a Shelby County jury of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder and a related charge.
Payne’s death sentence had been set to be carried out on December 3, 2020.
