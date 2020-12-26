Gov. Lee requests emergency declaration from Pres. Trump after intentional explosion in Nashville Christmas morning

Emergency personnel work near the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Governor Bill Lee has requested an emergency declaration from President Donald Trump to support ongoing efforts after an intentional explosion damaged downtown Nashville Christmas morning.

In a letter to President Trump, Lee writes, “I request that you declare an emergency disaster declaration for the State of Tennessee as a result of an intentional explosion in Nashville, Davidson County.”

