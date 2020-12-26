Gov. Lee requests emergency declaration from Pres. Trump after intentional explosion in Nashville Christmas morning

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Governor Bill Lee has requested an emergency declaration from President Donald Trump to support ongoing efforts after an intentional explosion damaged downtown Nashville Christmas morning.
In a letter to President Trump, Lee writes, “I request that you declare an emergency disaster declaration for the State of Tennessee as a result of an intentional explosion in Nashville, Davidson County.”
