Gov. Lee says he’s tested negative for COVID-19, TN First Lady Maria has fully recovered from the virus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Saturday morning, Governor Bill Lee announced he’s tested negative for COVID-19 and says First Lady Maria Lee has fully recovered from the virus and is doing well.
He says that he’s continued feeling well and has completed his quarantine period.
“We are thankful for the prayers and encouragement over the last several days.”Gov. Lee
