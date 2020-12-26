Gov. Lee says he’s tested negative for COVID-19, TN First Lady Maria has fully recovered from the virus

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, center, and his wife, Maria, leave the House Chamber after Lee gave his State of the State Address Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Saturday morning, Governor Bill Lee announced he’s tested negative for COVID-19 and says First Lady Maria Lee has fully recovered from the virus and is doing well.

He says that he’s continued feeling well and has completed his quarantine period.

“We are thankful for the prayers and encouragement over the last several days.”

