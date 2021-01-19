Gov. Lee sends support to nearly 800 Tenn. National Guard members in Capitol ahead of Inauguration Day

Riot shields are stacked at the ready as National Guard troops reinforce the security zone on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president on Wednesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(WATE) — The entire country is preparing for Inauguration Day.

There are less than 24 hours left until President-elect Joe Biden takes the oath of office, becoming the 46th president of the United States.

Due to the violent Capitol riots two weeks ago, security has been heightened.

National Guard members across the country, including around 800 from Tennessee, were sent to Washington D.C. to help with security.

Governor Bill Lee tweeted out his support Tuesday afternoon saying, “Tennessee supports you, and we wish you Godspeed on this mission.”