Gov. Lee, TN health officials discuss ‘hospital capacity concerns’ amid COVID surge

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey met with the media at a press conference Thursday afternoon. If you missed it live, the conference will be posted above shortly.

Tennessee has continued its streak of setting a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations each day in the month of September. The Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,798 coronavirus patients were hospitalized statewide, as of Sept. 8, breaking the record-high of 3,776, which was set just one day prior.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

What is MIS-C and how it is treated

Sick employee leads to restaurant failing health inspection

Pick up of bulky items suspended Knoxville

Police search for suspect in shooting that left 17 year old hospitalized

2021 Innov865 finalist - Endeavor Composites

2021 Innov865 finalist - Sentinel Devices