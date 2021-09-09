Gov. Lee, TN health officials discuss ‘hospital capacity concerns’ amid COVID surge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey met with the media at a press conference Thursday afternoon. If you missed it live, the conference will be posted above shortly.

Tennessee has continued its streak of setting a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations each day in the month of September. The Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,798 coronavirus patients were hospitalized statewide, as of Sept. 8, breaking the record-high of 3,776, which was set just one day prior.