Gov. Lee to issue Executive Order No. 55 to allow for contact sports to resume, with some conditions

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee answers questions during a news conference Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

TENNESSEE (WATE) — On Tuesday afternoon, Governor Bill Lee announced that Executive Order No. 55 will be issued to allow contact sports to resume, as long as they follow requirements from TSSAA.

Non-TSSAA schools will be following equivalent guidelines, and non school-sponsored athletics are encouraged to follow the Tennessee Pledge guidelines.

Gov. Lee says that an update to those guidelines will be forthcoming.

