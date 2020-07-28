Gov. Lee to issue Executive Order No. 55 to allow for contact sports to resume, with some conditions

TENNESSEE (WATE) — On Tuesday afternoon, Governor Bill Lee announced that Executive Order No. 55 will be issued to allow contact sports to resume, as long as they follow requirements from TSSAA.
Non-TSSAA schools will be following equivalent guidelines, and non school-sponsored athletics are encouraged to follow the Tennessee Pledge guidelines.
Gov. Lee says that an update to those guidelines will be forthcoming.
