Gov. Lee tours Sterchi Elementary, views school’s COVID-19 practices

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gov. Bill Lee and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn got to see what the new normal for schools under COVID-19 looks like at Sterchi Elementary.

The leaders toured the school on Monday and visited a classroom where Lee could see the desks spaced out and the kids wearing their masks.

He talked with students and their teachers about how state government works, and he even dropped in on a virtual classroom session as well.