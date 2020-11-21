Grace Baptist Church offers families a helping hand with ‘Feeding the 5,000’ food distribution

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With Thanksgiving just days away, one Knoxville church is ensuring people have a pleasant holiday.

Grace Baptist Church held their annual “Feeding the 5,000” food distribution Saturday morning.

WATE 6 On Your Side had a crew at the event as people were able to get all types of food for the holiday season.

We’re told one box can feed a family of between five to eight people.

