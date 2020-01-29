Grainger, Anderson, Scott schools add to growing list of systems out for illness

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Students, teachers and staff across East Tennessee are getting time off for illness. Grainger, Scott and Anderson County schools are the lastest to join the growing list on Wednesday.

Grainger County Director of Schools James Atkins said the school system typically looks for a 15% absentee rate or greater before closing school. On Wednesday, 470 students accounting for 14.6% of students in the system were absent.

“Prior to today our absentee rate has been 10% to 13% for the past few days,” Atkins said.

Grainger County Schools will be closed for the rest of the week and Monday, Feb. 3.

Scott County also added to the list. Schools there will also be out the rest of the week and Feb. 3. Basketball games scheduled during that time will still be played as scheduled.

Anderson County Schools’ official website announced its closure before noon Wednesday.

Screenshot of the message on Anderson County Schools’ website announcing the closing of ACS schools for the rest of the week.

“Due to an increase in absences due to illness (both students and staff) and to ensure the safety of our students, ACS will be closed on Thursday (Jan. 30th) and Friday (Jan. 31st). Central Office staff will follow their regular schedule on Thursday and be closed on Friday,” the notice reads.

Seven school systems are closed or have announced they are closing for sickness this week. You can stay up to date with the latest closings by visiting our closings page.

