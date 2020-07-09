Grainger Co. meat packing plant agrees to pay $610,000 to workers in settlement

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A settlement has been reached in one of the cases stemming from an ICE raid at an East Tennessee meat packing plant.

This goes back to 2018 when federal agents investigating tax evasion claims raided the Southeastern Provision Plant in Bean Station, finding nearly 100 undocumented workers.

It prompted criminal charges, deportations, but also a lawsuit by the Southern Poverty Law Center on behalf of workers, claiming they weren’t paid minimum wages and overtime.

Now in a settlement the plant is paying out more than half-a-million dollars in back-wages and damages.

