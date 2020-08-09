Grainger County Schools to start school with staggered schedule

Fairfax County Public School buses are lined up at a maintenance facility in Lorton, Va., Friday, July 24, 2020. The nation’s 10th largest school district plans an all-virtual start to the fall semester amid the Covid-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Grainger County Schools will start the school year (in-school option) on a staggered entry plan.

Students will be grouped and assigned designated days to attend class in the school buildings and designated days to attend class virtually at home.

The online option is set to hold its first instructional day for virtual students on August 24.

Grainger County Board of Education say substitutes needed

Grainger County BOE says it will be employing substitutes beginning with the 2020-2021 school year.

Anyone interested in substituting MUST complete the substitute application even if you have substituted through Staff EZ/PESG in the past. The application may be dropped off at the Grainger County Board of Education Central Office or emailed to Roger Blanken at rblanken@gcs123.net. Grainger County BOE

Applications are also available to be picked up at Grainger County BOE Central Office weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

