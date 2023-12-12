GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park is maintaining its reputation as America’s most visited national park as it nears another record year for visitor numbers.

Nearly 14.2 million people visited the park in 2021 after the pandemic restrictions were lifted. As of today, it sits around 2 million visitors shy of eclipsing that mark.

Victor Cegielski, who drove from North Carolina with his family to experience the holiday season in the mountains, said that the atmosphere is what keeps him coming back.

“Just the atmosphere. We just came through the snow coming from North Carolina, and just the beautiful weather,” Cegielski said. “All the festivities that Dollywood has to offer, Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg, and again just the Great Smoky Mountains.”

The park attracts more than 12 million people per year on average, and Virginia native Joe McBrien said that is is no surprise to see the crowds continue to pour in.

“A lot of the landscape looks like it was taken out of a Christmas card,” McBrien said. “But I think what really makes it is the people around here and just the love and caring.”

According to data from the National Park Service, nearly 12.5 million people have already come to the park so far in 2023. With just over two weeks left to break 2021’s attendance record, McBrien said that the task is tall but can be done.

“If the week between Christmas and New Year’s is any indication in the past, there’s a chance it might happen but I’m not going to hold my breath,” McBrien said.

Cegielski brought some of his family from California with him on the trip, and said they would all make multiple visits before the end of the year to make it happen.

“Just so glad to have our friends and family here at the holidays,” Cegielski said. “Everybody is healthy, wealthy and wise.”