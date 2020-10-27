Greek Fest to hold Greek To Go during coronavirus pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Greek Fest 2020 is changing with the times, and the COVID-19 pandemic as it will host Greek To Go in exchange for the traditional festival.

The normal crowds and dancing won’t be there, but you will be able to drive through and pick-up your favorite gyros, souvlaki and pastries.

“We will offer two combination plates featuring Gyros and Souvlaki (grilled pork tenderloin kabobs) as the entree. Also available will be favorite pastries…Baklava, Kourambiedes (powdered sugar-covered butter cookies), and a Deluxe Assortment box including those and other pastries.” Greek Fest

When, Where & How:

Saint George Greek Orthodox Church

Friday and Saturday – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can go for a meal and pastries and order on site

If you just want the sweet treats, you can pre-order them online, and pick them up on Thursday.

“For those wanting Pastries Only, we will have an “Early Bird” Pick Up opportunity for you on Thursday, October 29, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.! This date will have Pastries Only.” Greek Fest

LATEST STORIES