Green Magnet Academy honors STEAM figures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As you know, Knox County students start back on Aug. 24 and as teachers at Green Magnet Academy prepare to bring students back, they’re honoring famous STEAM figures in history.
That includes Katherine Johnson, a mathematician who was one of NASA’s human “computers” and an unsung hero of the space agency’s early days.
The school also celebrating Alice Ball, a scientist who discovered a treatment for leprosy and directly saved more than 8,000 people from disease.
A display honoring Misty Copeland also lines the school’s walls. Copeland was the first African American woman to be promoted to principal dancer in the American Ballet Theatre.
