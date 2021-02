KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing teen.

Bryson Lamb, 15, was last seen Monday night around 7:30 p.m. leaving his home in the Doty Chapel/ Rheatown area.

He was last seen wearing a black SpongeBob and Patrick hoodie. Lamb is described as standing 6’ ft and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lieutenant Jeff Davis at 423-798-1800.