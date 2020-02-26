Greene County Investigators searching for missing 65-year-old Afton man

AFTON, Tenn. (WATE) – A 65-year-old Afton man has been reported missing by his son, according to the Greene County Criminal Investigations Department.

Richard Tolley was last seen by his son on January 13 when he left his home in a 1996 black Ford Fanger pickup truck with Tennessee tag: BZP171.

Tolley’s son saying he has not heard from him since and made a report on February 25 with law enforcement.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Seargent Jimmy Willet at 423-789-1800 or email jwillet@greenetnso.org.

You can also private message the Greene County TN Criminal Investigations Department’s Facebook page or text/call the Crime Tip Hotline at 423-972-7000.