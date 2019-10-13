Greeneville man arrested and charged with several counts of arson

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Greeneville Police Department arresting and charging a Greeneville man with several counts of arson after several fires were started in the area of Marshall Lane.

On Sunday, GPD responded to the area of Marshall Lane to reports of possible arson.

Greeneville Fire was attempting to put out several structure and personal property fires on West Main Street and Marshall Lane.

While officers were investigating, they discovered 27-year-old Brandon Joe Griffin in the area with items that might have been used to start the fires.

Griffin has been charged with five counts of aggravated arson, two counts of reckless burning, one count of auto burglary, and one count of felony vandalism.

Griffin’s is under a $250,000 bond at the Greene County Detention Center, and will appear in Greene County General Sessions Court on Monday at 8:30 a.m.

We will update you as we learn more.