Cocke County sheriff arrests former jailer over ‘body-slamming’ during booking

Greeneville man charged with 16 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

10-18-19 David Allen Monroe, DOB 10-06-1959 (60)

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Greene County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Greeneville man on 16 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

60-year-old David Allen Monroe taken into custody on Friday after an investigation determined he owned a phone that had several photos of minors engaged in sexual activity or simulated sexual activity.

Monroe is being held in the Greene County Detention Center under a $160,000 bond.

His arraignment is set for October 21, in the Greene County General Sessions Court.

