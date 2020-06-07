Greeneville Police launches investigation after finding a deceased person in a vehicle on East Andrew Johnson Highway

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Greeneville Police Department reports they found a deceased person in a vehicle on the 600 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway on Sunday morning.

GPD says that the vehicle had a broken driver’s side window and they found the victim in the front passengers seat.

The body has been taken to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center at ETSU for an autopsy.

This is a developing story, we will update you as we learn more.

