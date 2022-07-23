GREENVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Greeneville Police Department is searching for a teenage boy who escaped custody.

The teenager is described as approximately 6-feet-tall, white, 150 pounds, with blond hair. He escaped custody on July 22, around 7 p.m. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue and white checkered, button down shirt, a white undershirt, and leg shackles.

Police say the teen is considered dangerous. Anyone who has seen someone who matches this description should contact 911 or the Greeneville Police Department at (423) 639-7111.

