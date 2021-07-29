Greeneville police seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect who shot at officers, TBI assisting

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville Police Department is seeking an armed and dangerous suspect Thursday afternoon.

According to a release from GPD Assistant Chief Michael Crum, officers are searching for Joseph Hale after he reportedly shot at officers.

Hale is described as a white man. Hale was last seen in a white t-shirt and shorts.

K9 units are assisting with the search in the area of Baileyton Road, Bohannon Avenue and North Main Street.

The public is advised not to approach Hale if he is seen. Instead, anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

A media location has been set up in Greeneville at the shopping center at Highway 11E and Industrial Road.

As of 1:55 p.m., the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation confirmed agents are assisting Greeneville officers with the search for Hale.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.

