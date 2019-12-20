Group to re-erect Confederate statues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WATE) – A Confederate group in Tennessee says they plan to bring back the controversial statues taken down by the city of Memphis.

This after they purchased the monuments of Jefferson Davis, and Nathan Bedford Forrest last Thursday.

You’ll recall those controversial Confederate statues were removed from Memphis parks back in 2017.

An agreement with the state mandates the statues not be brought back to Memphis, but we’re told they won’t stay in storage for long.