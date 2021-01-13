Growing restaurant franchise donates $100k to The Barstool Fund

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux has become the newest member of The Barstool Fund, which is part of the 30 Day Fund donating $100,000. The Barstool Fund supports small businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19.

Founder and CEO of Walk-On’s, Brandon Landry decided to make a donation after seeing all that Barstool has been doing with helping small businesses around the country.

He says, “The time and the effort that [Dave] has put into it really helps. What’s needing help right now is our small businesses around the country.”

We fight for the underdog and put the team before ourselves – which is why we’re pledging $100K to the @BarstoolFund to support the small business and restaurants that inspire us. #walkons #barstoolfund@BLWalkOn @stoolpresidente @BarstoolMintzy @barstoolsports pic.twitter.com/7xz4NdOjJN — Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux (@walk_ons) January 12, 2021

Walk-On’s started out as a small business in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 2003 and eventually was named the #1 sports bar in America by ESPN. Knowing what it’s like to be small, Landry says they would be “hurting tremendously” if they were still in that situation currently.

Seeing what other businesses are going through, Landry wanted it to be about the businesses and helping them. “It wasn’t about us getting the recognition or anything like that it’s more how can we help.”

As they grew, Walk-On’s created their own nonprofit organization in 2019 called, The Walk-On’s Game On Foundation. Knowing how this can help so many businesses, he wants other large franchise owners to help out as well. “Let’s all step up and try to help these small businesses,” said Landry.

After watching the videos of Portnoy personally calling each business owner, Landry says he got emotional and was reminded of the idea that America was built on small businesses.

“I want to challenge other brands out there if you have the means, support this fund. This is amazing what your guys are doing and small businesses are the lifeblood of our country.” Brandon Landry – CEO Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

The Barstool Fund began to help small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Over $23M has been donated to the fund, which has allowed it to help out 120 businesses.

You can donate by heading to barstoolsports.com.