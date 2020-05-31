GSMNP: 17-year-old motorcyclist from Dickson County died after crash on Newfound Gap Road Saturday

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Great Smoky Mountains National Park reports rangers responded to a fatal motorcycle accident along Newfound Gap Road around 6 p.m. on Saturday.
GSMNP says that a 17-year-old male from Dickson County was traveling north when he lost control of his motorcycle on a curve and veered into oncoming traffic, colliding with a sedan and an SUV.
The motorcyclist died as a result of his injuries.
Rangers and Gatlinburg Fire Department responded, and found the patient unresponsive, and he was pronounced dead at 6:13 p.m.
There were no other injuries reported and no additional information is available at this time.
